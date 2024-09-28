Tragedy Strikes Near Canary Islands: Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes
Nine migrants have died and 48 are missing after a boat capsized near the Canary Islands during a rescue operation. Despite strong winds, rescuers saved 27 people. Over 26,000 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands this year, up from 14,000 last year.
- Country:
- Spain
Nine migrants tragically lost their lives, and 48 remain missing after a migrant boat capsized during a rescue operation near the Canary Islands, according to Spanish authorities.
The Spanish maritime rescue service reported the disaster occurred about 6.5 km from El Hierro when the boat tipped over as passengers shifted to one side. Rescue efforts were complicated by night-time conditions and 20-knot winds.
A coordinated effort involving maritime rescue services, the Civil Guard, the Red Cross, and local government saved 27 people and confirmed nine fatalities. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands from West Africa is considered one of the world's deadliest for migrants. This year saw over 26,000 arrivals, a significant increase from last year's 14,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- migrant
- boat
- Canary Islands
- rescue
- Spain
- El Hierro
- Atlantic route
- West Africa
- Red Cross
- capsized
ALSO READ
Venezuela Recalls Ambassadors Amid Diplomatic Row with Spain
Restoring the Legacy: Spain’s Sad Hill Cemetery Reinvigorates Iconic Film Location
Venezuelan Diplomatic Tensions Rise with Spain Amid Election Dispute
Spain Leads High-Level Meeting to End Gaza War with Clear Two-State Solution
Davis Cup Drama: U.S., Spain, and Italy Secure Spots in Final 8