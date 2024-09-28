Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Canary Islands: Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes

Nine migrants have died and 48 are missing after a boat capsized near the Canary Islands during a rescue operation. Despite strong winds, rescuers saved 27 people. Over 26,000 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands this year, up from 14,000 last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Nine migrants tragically lost their lives, and 48 remain missing after a migrant boat capsized during a rescue operation near the Canary Islands, according to Spanish authorities.

The Spanish maritime rescue service reported the disaster occurred about 6.5 km from El Hierro when the boat tipped over as passengers shifted to one side. Rescue efforts were complicated by night-time conditions and 20-knot winds.

A coordinated effort involving maritime rescue services, the Civil Guard, the Red Cross, and local government saved 27 people and confirmed nine fatalities. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands from West Africa is considered one of the world's deadliest for migrants. This year saw over 26,000 arrivals, a significant increase from last year's 14,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

