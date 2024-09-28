Left Menu

China's Global Peace Push: Wang Yi at the U.N. General Assembly

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted China’s role as a global peace advocate at the United Nations General Assembly. He called for a ceasefire in the Middle East, emphasized China’s mediation efforts in Ukraine, and stressed the importance of Taiwan's reunification with China. Wang's statements aim to position China as a global mediator.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored China's ambitions as a global peacemaker during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. He urged a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and highlighted Beijing's diplomatic endeavors concerning the Ukraine conflict.

Wang addressed the General Assembly following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that killed a Hezbollah leader, escalating fears of a wider regional war. He called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, advocating a two-state solution as the key to resolving the Palestinian issue.

China has increased its global mediation efforts, challenging the U.S. role. Wang emphasized China's commitment to peace and urged against exploiting conflicts for selfish gains. He also reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, asserting its inevitable reunification with the mainland.

