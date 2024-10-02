Left Menu

France Sets Ambitious Wind Power Goals

The French government aims to increase its onshore wind power capacity by 1.5 gigawatts annually. Energy Minister Olga Givernet stated that the government plans align with a broader goal of achieving 45 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2050.

In a bold move to expand renewable energy resources, the French government has set a target of adding 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind power annually. Energy Minister Olga Givernet announced the new objective at a recent conference.

Minister Givernet highlighted that these plans are part of a larger strategy to sustainable energy infrastructure. By 2050, the country aims to have 45 GW of offshore wind power in active service, she added.

The government's ambitious goals underscore its commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and meeting climate targets.

