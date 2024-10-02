France Sets Ambitious Wind Power Goals

In a bold move to expand renewable energy resources, the French government has set a target of adding 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind power annually. Energy Minister Olga Givernet announced the new objective at a recent conference.

Minister Givernet highlighted that these plans are part of a larger strategy to sustainable energy infrastructure. By 2050, the country aims to have 45 GW of offshore wind power in active service, she added.

The government's ambitious goals underscore its commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and meeting climate targets.

