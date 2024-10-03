Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress' Nyay Yatra, led by Sachin Pilot, concludes amidst sharp criticism from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. While Pilot accuses the state government of losing credibility, Sai counters that the Congress failed its electoral promises, calling for an apology rally instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:47 IST
Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has attributed instilling patriotism in India to the Congress party. Baghel credited Congress with uniting a fragmented nation and praised Mahatma Gandhi for teaching respect for labor. His remarks came as the Congress concluded its Nyay Yatra in the state.

The Nyay Yatra, led by Sachin Pilot, concluded with controversy as current Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the party should hold an 'apology rally' instead. Sai argued that the Congress ignored its commitments from the 2018 elections, leading to its defeat in the recent 2023 elections.

Sachin Pilot, defending the purpose of the Yatra, criticized the current BJP government for deteriorating law and order and ignoring women's issues. Despite these criticisms, the Yatra reportedly received strong support, highlighting increasing crime and administrative lapses under the current government.

Simultaneously, as India observed Gandhi Jayanti, CM Sai engaged in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan,' commemorating Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Sai emphasized the importance of cleanliness as part of the ongoing 'Swachhta hi Sewa Pakhwara' celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024