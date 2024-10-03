Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has attributed instilling patriotism in India to the Congress party. Baghel credited Congress with uniting a fragmented nation and praised Mahatma Gandhi for teaching respect for labor. His remarks came as the Congress concluded its Nyay Yatra in the state.

The Nyay Yatra, led by Sachin Pilot, concluded with controversy as current Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the party should hold an 'apology rally' instead. Sai argued that the Congress ignored its commitments from the 2018 elections, leading to its defeat in the recent 2023 elections.

Sachin Pilot, defending the purpose of the Yatra, criticized the current BJP government for deteriorating law and order and ignoring women's issues. Despite these criticisms, the Yatra reportedly received strong support, highlighting increasing crime and administrative lapses under the current government.

Simultaneously, as India observed Gandhi Jayanti, CM Sai engaged in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan,' commemorating Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Sai emphasized the importance of cleanliness as part of the ongoing 'Swachhta hi Sewa Pakhwara' celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)