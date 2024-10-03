Unani Doctor Fatally Shot by Teenagers in Delhi Hospital

A Unani doctor, identified as Javed Akhtar, was shot dead by two unknown assailants at Neema Hospital in Delhi's Jaitpur area, police reported on Thursday. The duo had entered the facility seeking medical care for an injury on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the pair requested an appointment with Dr. Javed Akhtar and were later ushered into his cabin. Once inside, they opened fire on the doctor and promptly fled the scene, as evidenced by CCTV footage showing them exiting the premises.

Immediately following the incident, the District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory team from Rohini were deployed to the hospital. An investigation is underway to locate the suspects, reportedly minors, with evidence suggesting the shooting was a targeted attack. This comes on the heels of a separate fatal shooting in Delhi's Dwarka area.

