Left Menu

Unani Doctor Fatally Shot by Teenagers in Delhi Hospital

A Unani doctor was fatally shot at Neema Hospital in Delhi. The suspects, believed to be minors, had sought medical attention and requested a meeting with the doctor before shooting him and fleeing. Delhi police are investigating the targeted attack using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:53 IST
Unani Doctor Fatally Shot by Teenagers in Delhi Hospital
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Unani doctor, identified as Javed Akhtar, was shot dead by two unknown assailants at Neema Hospital in Delhi's Jaitpur area, police reported on Thursday. The duo had entered the facility seeking medical care for an injury on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the pair requested an appointment with Dr. Javed Akhtar and were later ushered into his cabin. Once inside, they opened fire on the doctor and promptly fled the scene, as evidenced by CCTV footage showing them exiting the premises.

Immediately following the incident, the District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory team from Rohini were deployed to the hospital. An investigation is underway to locate the suspects, reportedly minors, with evidence suggesting the shooting was a targeted attack. This comes on the heels of a separate fatal shooting in Delhi's Dwarka area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024