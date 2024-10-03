Left Menu

Manipur Police's Strategic Operations Yield Arms Seizures

Manipur Police intensifies search operations in vulnerable areas, recovering significant arms cache. The operations aim to maintain peace and ensure safe movement, with strict security and convoy provisions along sensitive routes. Chief Minister commends efforts in safely returning two abducted youth.

In a concerted bid to uphold peace, Manipur Police is intensifying its search and seizure operations within the state's fringe and vulnerable areas. These operations have culminated in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, contributing to the ongoing efforts to secure the region.

The police reported rigorous search operations and area dominance exercises executed across the hill and valley districts. The Manipur Police seized a locally made improvised mortar with stand, three more improvised mortars, and eight ammunitions from Khousabung and nearby areas in the Churachandpur District during a recent operation.

Furthermore, ensuring safe transit for vehicles, strict security measures are being enforced across sensitive stretches along NH-37 and NH-2. A total of 113 checkpoints have been erected in various districts, ensuring peace and security amid the ongoing strife.

In a separate operation in Senam village, Tengnoupal District, authorities recovered significant arms including a Lathode Gun, IEDs, grenades, petrol bombs, bore rifles, and other ammunition. These successful operations are pivotal in maintaining law and order amid regional unrest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently applauded the collaborative efforts of state and central authorities in securing the safe return of two youths abducted from Kangpokpi. This marks a significant stride in restoring stability and trust within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

