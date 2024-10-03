Dollar Surges Amid Global Disruptions and Economic Data

The U.S. dollar climbed to a six-week peak on Thursday, buoyed by robust economic indicators and heightened Middle East tensions that spurred safe-haven demand. The currency also gained from growing dovish expectations within other central banks, affecting the euro, sterling, and yen.

Evidencing resilient economic activity, U.S. services sector growth soared in September, although employment figures indicated a labor market slowdown. Despite its contractionary tone, traders like Monex USA's Juan Perez note the U.S. stands as a global example for economic recovery.

Further complicating the labor market outlook, a slight rise in unemployment benefit applications was noted, potentially skewed by recent hurricanes and industrial strikes. Meanwhile, traders have adjusted their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut with an eye on upcoming U.S. jobs data.

