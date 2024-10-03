Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Global Disruptions and Economic Data

The U.S. dollar soared to a six-week high on rising Middle East tensions and solid economic data. Safe-haven demand and dovish expectations from central banks contributed to the currency's strength. The labor market remains in focus amid external disruptions and mixed economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:04 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Global Disruptions and Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a six-week peak on Thursday, buoyed by robust economic indicators and heightened Middle East tensions that spurred safe-haven demand. The currency also gained from growing dovish expectations within other central banks, affecting the euro, sterling, and yen.

Evidencing resilient economic activity, U.S. services sector growth soared in September, although employment figures indicated a labor market slowdown. Despite its contractionary tone, traders like Monex USA's Juan Perez note the U.S. stands as a global example for economic recovery.

Further complicating the labor market outlook, a slight rise in unemployment benefit applications was noted, potentially skewed by recent hurricanes and industrial strikes. Meanwhile, traders have adjusted their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut with an eye on upcoming U.S. jobs data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024