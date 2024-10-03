Left Menu

Goa CM Engages with Women Police on Navratri's First Day

On the first day of Navratri, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant engaged with women police officials to extend festival greetings and discuss crime reduction strategies. Devotees nationwide celebrated the festival with prayers and rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga, as Prime Minister Modi shared his Navratri wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:32 IST
Goa CM Engages with Women Police on Navratri's First Day
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant outreach effort on Navratri's first day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with women police officers. The meeting, held on Thursday, aimed at extending festive greetings and delving into discussions about crime reduction initiatives across the state.

The Chief Minister, speaking with ANI, highlighted the valuable insights provided by officers, ranging from the Chief Superintendent of Police to Home Guards, on tackling crime, particularly against women. Emphasizing the need for awareness in schools, public spaces, and local communities, Sawant expressed gratitude towards the police leadership for their proactive ideas.

Meanwhile, across India, Navratri saw devotees flocking to temples to honor Goddess Durga. Celebrated for nine days, this auspicious festival includes fasting, prayer, and cultural events, revering the goddess's nine forms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on social media, marking the festival as a symbol of strength and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024