Goa CM Engages with Women Police on Navratri's First Day

In a significant outreach effort on Navratri's first day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with women police officers. The meeting, held on Thursday, aimed at extending festive greetings and delving into discussions about crime reduction initiatives across the state.

The Chief Minister, speaking with ANI, highlighted the valuable insights provided by officers, ranging from the Chief Superintendent of Police to Home Guards, on tackling crime, particularly against women. Emphasizing the need for awareness in schools, public spaces, and local communities, Sawant expressed gratitude towards the police leadership for their proactive ideas.

Meanwhile, across India, Navratri saw devotees flocking to temples to honor Goddess Durga. Celebrated for nine days, this auspicious festival includes fasting, prayer, and cultural events, revering the goddess's nine forms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on social media, marking the festival as a symbol of strength and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)