Nationwide Celebrations and Security Tightened on Hanuman Jayanti Festivities

Hanuman Jayanti saw widespread celebrations across India with processions, devotional songs, and temple activities. In Delhi, Chief Minister inaugurated an automatic chapati maker to aid feeding programs. Security was high at events to prevent violence, especially in Uttar Pradesh where past issues occurred. Celebrations were marked nationwide amidst calls for a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:25 IST
Across India, Hanuman Jayanti was marked with vibrant processions, devotional activities, and rigorous security measures on Saturday.

In Delhi, the Chief Minister visited temples and inaugurated an automatic chapati maker, aimed at supporting feeding programs. While festivities abounded, police closely monitored events to maintain order, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The celebrations witnessed a mix of religious fervor and political undertones, as leaders called for national unity and prosperity under the auspices of Hindu traditions, highlighting the cultural and societal significance of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

