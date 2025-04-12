Nationwide Celebrations and Security Tightened on Hanuman Jayanti Festivities

Across India, Hanuman Jayanti was marked with vibrant processions, devotional activities, and rigorous security measures on Saturday.

In Delhi, the Chief Minister visited temples and inaugurated an automatic chapati maker, aimed at supporting feeding programs. While festivities abounded, police closely monitored events to maintain order, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The celebrations witnessed a mix of religious fervor and political undertones, as leaders called for national unity and prosperity under the auspices of Hindu traditions, highlighting the cultural and societal significance of the day.

