Supreme Court Urged to Act Against Rising Air Pollution in Punjab and Haryana

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema appealed to the Supreme Court to take decisive action against Punjab and Haryana for escalating air pollution. The court expressed disappointment with the Commission for Air Quality Management's inaction and demanded adherence to its directives, amidst increasing stubble burning incidences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has come under renewed pressure to address the worsening air pollution in Punjab and Haryana, with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema urging action against the states in question. His comments followed the court's criticism of both states over the persistent issue.

Cheema emphasized the need for the court's intervention, cautioning that failure to hold Punjab and Haryana accountable would only perpetuate their inaction. The leader stressed the importance of providing farmers with necessary facilities to tackle the root causes of air pollution, rather than repeatedly blaming them.

The court, dissatisfied with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) efforts, pointed out a lack of prosecutions and meetings since August 29. In response, the CAQM deployed flying squads to monitor stubble burning incidences, a significant pollution contributor as another Delhi winter looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

