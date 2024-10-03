Supreme Court Urged to Act Against Rising Air Pollution in Punjab and Haryana

The Supreme Court has come under renewed pressure to address the worsening air pollution in Punjab and Haryana, with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema urging action against the states in question. His comments followed the court's criticism of both states over the persistent issue.

Cheema emphasized the need for the court's intervention, cautioning that failure to hold Punjab and Haryana accountable would only perpetuate their inaction. The leader stressed the importance of providing farmers with necessary facilities to tackle the root causes of air pollution, rather than repeatedly blaming them.

The court, dissatisfied with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) efforts, pointed out a lack of prosecutions and meetings since August 29. In response, the CAQM deployed flying squads to monitor stubble burning incidences, a significant pollution contributor as another Delhi winter looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)