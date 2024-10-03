Empowering Farmers: PM Modi's Cabinet Approves New Agricultural Schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana by the Union Cabinet, aimed at bolstering food security. These schemes, with a budget exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, intend to make farmers self-reliant and enhance sustainable agricultural practices across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY), highlighting their role in making the nation's food producers self-reliant and strengthening food security. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed the central government's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, sanctioned the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's proposal to consolidate its schemes under two main umbrellas: PM-RKVY and KY. This strategic move, involving a financial outlay of ₹1,01,321.61 crore, aims to advance sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency by leveraging technology.
Implemented through state governments, these initiatives seek to streamline various agrarian schemes, foster state-specific strategic agricultural plans, and focus on emergent challenges like climate resilience and value chain development. A notable feature is the fiscal flexibility granted to states, allowing them to allocate resources according to local needs to enhance agricultural outcomes.
