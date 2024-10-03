Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: PM Modi's Cabinet Approves New Agricultural Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana by the Union Cabinet, aimed at bolstering food security. These schemes, with a budget exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, intend to make farmers self-reliant and enhance sustainable agricultural practices across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:12 IST
Empowering Farmers: PM Modi's Cabinet Approves New Agricultural Schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY), highlighting their role in making the nation's food producers self-reliant and strengthening food security. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed the central government's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, sanctioned the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's proposal to consolidate its schemes under two main umbrellas: PM-RKVY and KY. This strategic move, involving a financial outlay of ₹1,01,321.61 crore, aims to advance sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency by leveraging technology.

Implemented through state governments, these initiatives seek to streamline various agrarian schemes, foster state-specific strategic agricultural plans, and focus on emergent challenges like climate resilience and value chain development. A notable feature is the fiscal flexibility granted to states, allowing them to allocate resources according to local needs to enhance agricultural outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024