Empowering Farmers: PM Modi's Cabinet Approves New Agricultural Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY), highlighting their role in making the nation's food producers self-reliant and strengthening food security. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed the central government's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, sanctioned the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's proposal to consolidate its schemes under two main umbrellas: PM-RKVY and KY. This strategic move, involving a financial outlay of ₹1,01,321.61 crore, aims to advance sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency by leveraging technology.

Implemented through state governments, these initiatives seek to streamline various agrarian schemes, foster state-specific strategic agricultural plans, and focus on emergent challenges like climate resilience and value chain development. A notable feature is the fiscal flexibility granted to states, allowing them to allocate resources according to local needs to enhance agricultural outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)