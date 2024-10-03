Left Menu

Telangana's Paddy Procurement Boost: Ensuring Smooth Transactions for Farmers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure smooth procurement of paddy in Telangana, offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine varieties. Over 7,000 centers are set up, aiming to procure 91 lakh metric tons. Strict measures for disbursement and preventing exploitation were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:43 IST
Telangana's Paddy Procurement Boost: Ensuring Smooth Transactions for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has instructed pertinent officials to ensure seamless procurement of paddy across all districts in the state. Alongside the minimum support price, the government promises an additional Rs 500 bonus per quintal for superior paddy varieties this season, according to an official release.

Over 7,000 procurement centers have been established to accommodate the purchase of paddy during the Kharif season, with potential for more based on demand. With paddy cultivated across 66.73 lakh acres, Telangana anticipates a record production of 140 lakh metric tons, aiming to procure 91 lakh metric tons, including 44 lakh of coarse and 47 lakh of fine varieties.

This is the first instance of a bonus being provided, holding the responsibility of disbursing this bonus to district collectors, who are urged to ensure accurate and timely distribution to farmers. The authorities are to set fool-proof arrangements, address farmer grievances, and avert exploitation. Regular reviews of the procurement process are mandated at the district level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024