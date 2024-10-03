Telangana's Paddy Procurement Boost: Ensuring Smooth Transactions for Farmers
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure smooth procurement of paddy in Telangana, offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine varieties. Over 7,000 centers are set up, aiming to procure 91 lakh metric tons. Strict measures for disbursement and preventing exploitation were also announced.
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has instructed pertinent officials to ensure seamless procurement of paddy across all districts in the state. Alongside the minimum support price, the government promises an additional Rs 500 bonus per quintal for superior paddy varieties this season, according to an official release.
Over 7,000 procurement centers have been established to accommodate the purchase of paddy during the Kharif season, with potential for more based on demand. With paddy cultivated across 66.73 lakh acres, Telangana anticipates a record production of 140 lakh metric tons, aiming to procure 91 lakh metric tons, including 44 lakh of coarse and 47 lakh of fine varieties.
This is the first instance of a bonus being provided, holding the responsibility of disbursing this bonus to district collectors, who are urged to ensure accurate and timely distribution to farmers. The authorities are to set fool-proof arrangements, address farmer grievances, and avert exploitation. Regular reviews of the procurement process are mandated at the district level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
