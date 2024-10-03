Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Links to Massive Drug Syndicate

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress for its alleged involvement in a Rs 5,600 crore drug syndicate. He insinuated that the Congress's actions benefit Pakistan. The accused mastermind, Tushar Goyal, claims previous ties to the Congress RTI Cell, raising questions about party oversight of such crimes.

Updated: 03-10-2024 23:09 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a scathing criticism of the Congress party over claims of its covert involvement in a sprawling Rs 5,600 crore drug syndicate. Poonawalla suggested that the Congress's engagement in these dealings could inadvertently ease the burden on international adversaries, notably Pakistan, in weakening Indian youth through narcotics.

Poonawalla alleged that the once-proclaimed 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' of the Congress has devolved into a 'Nasha ka saaman'. This scandal, according to him, centers on former Delhi Pradesh Congress RTI Cell Chairman Tushar Goyal, whom he painted as a key figure in the drug ring. Despite any denials or retrospective actions by the Congress to distance itself from Goyal, the evidence of patronage is seemingly undeniable, he argued.

In addressing media, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the severity of the allegations, underscoring their foundation with documented evidence. Trivedi presented what he described as Goyal's appointment letter in the Indian Youth Congress as proof, calling for transparency from Congress regarding their connection to this record-setting cocaine haul, deemed the largest in recent history by Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

