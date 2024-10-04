Left Menu

Political War of Words: Defamation Drama Unfolds in Telangana

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments about a celebrity divorce, labeling them 'character assassination.' Actor Nagarjuna filed a defamation suit against Surekha. Public figures, including Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, condemned the minister's remarks, stressing the need for respectful discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST
Political War of Words: Defamation Drama Unfolds in Telangana
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Telangana has been stirred by fiery exchanges following comments made by Minister Konda Surekha about the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramchander Rao condemned Surekha's remarks, branding them as 'character assassination' and advocating for the integrity of political dialogue.

Surekha's commentary accused former minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in the actors' split, claiming he tapped phones and engaged in blackmail. These allegations have prompted actor Nagarjuna Akkineni to file a defamation suit under Section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in Hyderabad's district court, asserting his right to legal recourse against the defamatory statements.

Notably, figures from the entertainment industry, including Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, have sharply criticized Surekha's utterances. They have called for a cessation of targeting the film industry and emphasized the importance of respectful communication. In response to the backlash, Surekha attempted to clarify her intent and offered a retraction if her comments were misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024