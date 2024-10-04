Political War of Words: Defamation Drama Unfolds in Telangana

The political landscape in Telangana has been stirred by fiery exchanges following comments made by Minister Konda Surekha about the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramchander Rao condemned Surekha's remarks, branding them as 'character assassination' and advocating for the integrity of political dialogue.

Surekha's commentary accused former minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in the actors' split, claiming he tapped phones and engaged in blackmail. These allegations have prompted actor Nagarjuna Akkineni to file a defamation suit under Section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in Hyderabad's district court, asserting his right to legal recourse against the defamatory statements.

Notably, figures from the entertainment industry, including Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, have sharply criticized Surekha's utterances. They have called for a cessation of targeting the film industry and emphasized the importance of respectful communication. In response to the backlash, Surekha attempted to clarify her intent and offered a retraction if her comments were misinterpreted.

