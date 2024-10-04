Sebi Proposes New Access Route for Retail Participation in Government Securities
Sebi has announced a proposal allowing registered stock brokers to trade government securities via an electronic platform managed by RBI. A separate business unit will handle this activity, ensuring clear segregation from brokers' usual functions. The proposal seeks public input by October 25.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance retail participation in government securities, Sebi has proposed allowing registered stock brokers to trade these securities through a specialized electronic system handled by the Reserve Bank of India.
The regulatory authority's consultation paper suggests that brokers manage this trading through a separate business unit, distinct from their regular operations. This segregation aims to ensure focused management and risk handling.
Securities trading via this platform, known as negotiated dealing system-order matching, will facilitate retail access while incorporating necessary safeguards and oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI May Delay Rate Cut Until Early 2025 Amid Inflation Stabilization
IIFL Finance Stock Soars 13% After RBI Lifts Gold Loan Restrictions
IIFL Finance Shares Surge as RBI Lifts Gold Loan Restrictions
RBI Approves Vincent M. Devassy as Executive Director of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
RBI Extends Tenure of IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan by Three Years