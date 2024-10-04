Sebi Proposes New Access Route for Retail Participation in Government Securities

In a bid to enhance retail participation in government securities, Sebi has proposed allowing registered stock brokers to trade these securities through a specialized electronic system handled by the Reserve Bank of India.

The regulatory authority's consultation paper suggests that brokers manage this trading through a separate business unit, distinct from their regular operations. This segregation aims to ensure focused management and risk handling.

Securities trading via this platform, known as negotiated dealing system-order matching, will facilitate retail access while incorporating necessary safeguards and oversight.

