Delhi BJP Questions Kejriwal's Integrity Over June 2013 Affidavit

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to publicly burn a 2013 affidavit in which Kejriwal promised not to take a government bungalow or security. Kapoor claims Kejriwal contradicted these promises by moving to a government-provided bungalow after stepping down as CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:58 IST
BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor challenged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's integrity by demanding the public incineration of a controversial affidavit. Dated June 7, 2013, the document had Kejriwal promising never to accept a government bungalow, vehicle, or security. Kapoor criticized Kejriwal, stating he often breaks the pledges he makes.

The affidavit, distributed across Delhi nearly a decade ago, remains a significant point of contention today. Kapoor pointed out that Kejriwal adhered to the protocol for security and accommodations while serving as CM, yet his continued occupancy of such facilities as an MLA contradicts his earlier public promises.

Accusations of improper privilege usage as an MLA surface, with the Kejriwal family reportedly enjoying services meant for Members of Parliament. The BJP's call for Kejriwal to destroy the affidavit serves as an effort to clear public doubt about his moral standing following his recent relocation to a bungalow in Lutyens' Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

