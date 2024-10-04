Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Drug Racket Links

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress after a significant drug bust in Delhi, alleging a direct link to a senior party member. Accusations point to the Delhi Congress's RTI cell head as the main perpetrator of the racket, with Shah questioning the party's role in ensuring a drug-free nation.

Speaking at Gandhinagar, Shah underscored that the Narendra Modi-led government has successfully seized drugs worth Rs 27,600 crores over the last decade. He highlighted the disparity in drug control effectiveness between the current administration and the previous Congress regime, citing the recent arrest linked to the opposition party.

In a post on his official 'X' handle, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to a 'zero-tolerance policy' on drugs, aiming to steer youth towards education, sports, and innovation. He criticized Congress for allegedly using political clout to foster drug trafficking, vowing that the Modi government would dismantle the drug network without bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)