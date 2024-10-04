Left Menu

Record Khadi Sales Reflect India's 'Charkha Kranti' Under PM Modi

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy, Delhi's Khadi Bhawan marked a historic sales milestone, selling Rs 2.01 crore worth of Khadi and Village Industries products on Gandhi Jayanti. This unprecedented sales figure highlights the impact of the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the growing appeal of Khadi among Indian consumers.

Sales on Gandhi Jayanti surpassed Rs 2 crore at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display of consumer patriotism, the Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, New Delhi, achieved a landmark sales figure, recording transactions worth Rs 2.01 crore on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This milestone, the highest single-day sale in the history of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, underscores the fervor for India's traditional textile under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaigns.

According to a press release by KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, the significant sales spike is attributed to Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, advocated during the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.' The campaign, which encourages the purchase of locally made products, coincides with Modi's decade-long 'Charkha Kranti,' a revival of the spinning wheel that has positioned Khadi as a symbol of national pride and economic self-sufficiency.

The surging sale figures included Rs 67.32 lakh in cotton Khadi, Rs 44.75 lakh in silk Khadi, and other notable contributions from woolen and poly Khadi. Compared to previous years, the demand for cotton Khadi escalated by a remarkable 150 percent, indicating a strong shift in consumer preferences, particularly among the youth. This data, noted by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, highlights the expanding footprint of Khadi in India's fashion market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

