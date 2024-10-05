Navratri Event Clash: Religious Tensions Flare as Youth Assaulted
A Muslim youth was allegedly attacked by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members at a Navratri event in Swaroop Nagar, Kanpur. The incident, captured on video, has led to an FIR filed by police against unknown assailants. Authorities are investigating the case and seeking statements from the victims.
A Muslim youth experienced a violent encounter during a Navratri event in Swaroop Nagar, Kanpur, when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal allegedly attacked him, police revealed on Saturday.
The altercation unfolded on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan as private security and volunteers vetted attendees to bar non-Hindus from participating, according to sources.
Perturbing videos circulated on social media depict the youth being questioned about his religion while enduring the assault. The police have initiated an FIR against unidentified perpetrators, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Tirpathi confirming the pursuit to document the victims' accounts.
