Navratri Event Clash: Religious Tensions Flare as Youth Assaulted

A Muslim youth experienced a violent encounter during a Navratri event in Swaroop Nagar, Kanpur, when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal allegedly attacked him, police revealed on Saturday.

The altercation unfolded on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan as private security and volunteers vetted attendees to bar non-Hindus from participating, according to sources.

Perturbing videos circulated on social media depict the youth being questioned about his religion while enduring the assault. The police have initiated an FIR against unidentified perpetrators, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Tirpathi confirming the pursuit to document the victims' accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)