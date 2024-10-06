Major Fire Erupts in Mumbai's Sewri Industrial Estate

A significant fire erupted at an industrial estate in Mumbai's Sewri locality on Saturday night, according to statements from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Firefighting teams are actively working at the scene, with eight fire tenders having been deployed to combat the blaze.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at this time, officials confirmed. However, the origin of the fire remains unknown as investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Authorities are continuing operations, and more information will be provided as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)