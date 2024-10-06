Left Menu

Major Fire Erupts in Mumbai's Sewri Industrial Estate

A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Mumbai's Sewri area on Saturday night. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials deployed eight fire tenders to manage the situation. There are no reports of injuries, and the fire's cause is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Updated: 06-10-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted at an industrial estate in Mumbai's Sewri locality on Saturday night, according to statements from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Firefighting teams are actively working at the scene, with eight fire tenders having been deployed to combat the blaze.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at this time, officials confirmed. However, the origin of the fire remains unknown as investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Authorities are continuing operations, and more information will be provided as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

