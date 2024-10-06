Left Menu

Search Underway for Missing Mangaluru Businessman

Authorities in Mangaluru have intensified a search operation for businessman Mumthaz Ali, brother of politicians BM Farooq and Mohiuddin Bava, following his mysterious disappearance early Sunday. Ali's vehicle was found abandoned with damage marks near Kulur Bridge, raising concerns he may have jumped into the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:02 IST
Search Underway for Missing Mangaluru Businessman
Ali's car was found abandoned near the Kulur Bridge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru authorities have mounted an urgent search for businessman Mumthaz Ali, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances early Sunday morning. Ali, the brother of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava, left his residence at 3 a.m. and vanished near Kulur Bridge shortly before dawn.

The businessman's car was discovered deserted near the bridge around 5 a.m., with signs of damage sparking fears of a possible jump into the river. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal, confirmed the launch of an immediate investigation, with State Disaster Response Force and Coast Guard units called in to assist in the search.

Commissioner Agarwal highlighted that preliminary investigations reveal Ali drove around the city before arriving at the bridge, where his daughter subsequently alerted local authorities. The discovery of damage on the vehicle has added to the anxiety surrounding his disappearance, as search teams scour the waterway for any leads.

Police continue to probe the unfolding mystery, with more details awaited as the search progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024