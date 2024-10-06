Search Underway for Missing Mangaluru Businessman

Mangaluru authorities have mounted an urgent search for businessman Mumthaz Ali, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances early Sunday morning. Ali, the brother of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava, left his residence at 3 a.m. and vanished near Kulur Bridge shortly before dawn.

The businessman's car was discovered deserted near the bridge around 5 a.m., with signs of damage sparking fears of a possible jump into the river. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal, confirmed the launch of an immediate investigation, with State Disaster Response Force and Coast Guard units called in to assist in the search.

Commissioner Agarwal highlighted that preliminary investigations reveal Ali drove around the city before arriving at the bridge, where his daughter subsequently alerted local authorities. The discovery of damage on the vehicle has added to the anxiety surrounding his disappearance, as search teams scour the waterway for any leads.

Police continue to probe the unfolding mystery, with more details awaited as the search progresses.

