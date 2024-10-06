Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Awaits Pivotal Election Results

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) anticipates an election victory alongside their Congress allies as results unfold on October 8. Despite a predicted hung assembly by Axis My India, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq emphasizes the region's need for a stable government to ensure progress and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Spokesperson and Communications Incharge for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, expressed confidence on Sunday that the upcoming election results would favor the National Conference-Congress alliance when counting concludes on October 8. Sadiq remarked, "I will tell you honestly, people have voted in large numbers. The verdict is in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). We are hopeful the results will grant us the ability to form a government," he told ANI.

The NC leader stressed the importance of establishing a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir. Sadiq stated, "As far as the exit polls are concerned, you saw the fiasco during the Lok Sabha polls. So, not going into that. I am sure people have voted for a strong, vibrant government that should emerge post October 8. People now understand the significance of having a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir."

Axis My India has forecasted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly in the lead and the BJP closely trailing. Their prediction suggests the NC-Congress can secure 35-45 seats, while the BJP might gain 24-34 seats. The majority mark necessitated for forming a government in the Union Territory is 46; however, none surpass it according to this forecast.

Further predictions indicate the People's Democratic Party (PDP) could win 4-6 seats. Meanwhile, the Awam Ittehad Party, led by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, might secure 3-8 seats. Axis My India also suggests Sajjad Lone's People's Conference might claim 1-3 seats, with others possibly capturing 4-10 seats. The NC-Congress's vote share may rise to 38 percent, compared to the BJP's 21 percent.

