Tragic Drownings in Bihar: A Community in Mourning
In Bihar's Rohtas and Katihar districts, at least 10 children drowned while bathing. Six children perished in the Sone river, with one missing and another rescued. In Katihar, four drowned in a pond. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, at least 10 children drowned while bathing in Bihar's Rohtas and Katihar districts on Sunday, officials confirmed.
In Rohtas, six children died in the Sone river while one remained missing and another was successfully rescued by the State Disaster Response Force. The incident unfolded in Tumba village when eight children inadvertently slipped into deep waters.
Meanwhile, in Katihar, four children lost their lives in a pond in the Saraiya area. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.
