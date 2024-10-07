Philippines and South Korea Forge Strategic Partnership
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced an upgrade in bilateral ties with South Korea, elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership. During a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, key issues like the South China Sea and Korean peninsula were addressed, and agreements on coast guard cooperation and nuclear energy were signed.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a significant diplomatic development, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos revealed that the Philippines and South Korea have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.
During a meeting at the presidential palace with visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the leaders engaged in discussions covering a range of crucial issues, including the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea and the delicate situation on the Korean peninsula.
The meeting also culminated in the signing of several pivotal agreements, notably focusing on enhancing coast guard cooperation and exploring opportunities in nuclear energy, signaling a strengthened collaboration between the two nations.
