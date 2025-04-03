India and Thailand Forge Strategic Partnership with New Cooperative Accords
In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra signed new agreements, elevating India-Thailand ties to a Strategic Partnership. Memorandums covering digital technologies, maritime heritage, and small enterprises were exchanged, reflecting deep-rooted cultural connections.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a landmark meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra signed a series of agreements on Thursday, aiming to bolster the countries' bilateral relations. A key outcome was the decision to elevate these ties to a Strategic Partnership.
The discussions saw the exchange of memorandums across various domains including digital technologies, national maritime heritage, and the development of small and medium enterprises. Notably, agreements were signed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy, as well as between India's National Small Industries Corporation and Thailand's Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion.
Prime Minister Modi, who received an honorary Guard of Honour in Bangkok, was warmly welcomed by the Indian community there. His visit coincides with the sixth BIMSTEC Summit, further solidifying cultural and economic ties between India and Thailand. Following his Thailand visit, PM Modi will continue his diplomatic journey to Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
