Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbai Apartment Fire

A fire erupted in Mumbai's Mahim area within a high-rise residential building. The blaze was contained to a single apartment, affecting electrical systems. Prompt action from firefighters ensured the fire was extinguished swiftly, with no casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Monday morning in a multistoried residential building in Mumbai's Mahim area, causing alarm among residents.

The blaze, which ignited at 7:54 am, was confined to the electric wiring, installations, AC unit, and household articles in a bedroom on the fourth floor of the 11-story Mohit Heights building.

Firefighters swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and extinguishing the flames by 8:10 am. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

