Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbai Apartment Fire
A fire erupted in Mumbai's Mahim area within a high-rise residential building. The blaze was contained to a single apartment, affecting electrical systems. Prompt action from firefighters ensured the fire was extinguished swiftly, with no casualties reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Monday morning in a multistoried residential building in Mumbai's Mahim area, causing alarm among residents.
The blaze, which ignited at 7:54 am, was confined to the electric wiring, installations, AC unit, and household articles in a bedroom on the fourth floor of the 11-story Mohit Heights building.
Firefighters swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and extinguishing the flames by 8:10 am. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts at Bhagyoday Hospital's Medicine Warehouse: No Casualties Reported
Blaze Engulfs Wedding Venue in Khamgaon: No Casualties Reported
Blaze Erupts in Siliguri's Bidhan Market, Firefighters Battle Flames
Fire Erupts at Thane's Emerald Plaza, No Casualties Reported
Projectile from Lebanon Ignites Fires in West Bank, No Casualties Reported