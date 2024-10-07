Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbai Apartment Fire

A fire broke out on Monday morning in a multistoried residential building in Mumbai's Mahim area, causing alarm among residents.

The blaze, which ignited at 7:54 am, was confined to the electric wiring, installations, AC unit, and household articles in a bedroom on the fourth floor of the 11-story Mohit Heights building.

Firefighters swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and extinguishing the flames by 8:10 am. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

