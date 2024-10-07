Maharashtra Leads the Charge: A Solar-Powered Future
Maharashtra aims to generate 50% of its energy from non-traditional sources by 2030, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Significant investments in solar energy, like that of Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd in Nagpur, are key to this vision, targeting an additional 20,000 MW capacity and significant job creation.
In an ambitious move to lead India's green energy revolution, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the state's plans to achieve 50% of its energy requirements from non-traditional sources by 2030.
Speaking at the foundation ceremony of Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd's new manufacturing facility, Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's recent strides, approving 20,000 MW of solar energy projects in just over two years. This push aligns with the state's broader renewable goals.
The Avaada project in Nagpur MIDC is poised to be a significant contributor, with a Rs 14,000 crore investment and an expected start of production by April 2025. The project will not only boost energy output but also create 5,000 jobs, promoting female workforce participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
