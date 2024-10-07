Unveiling KredX Muhurat Trading 2024: Revolutionizing Invoice Discounting and Investments

KredX, India's leading supply chain finance platform, is gearing up for the 8th edition of the acclaimed KredX Muhurat Trading on October 17, 2024. The event, hailed as India's premier invoice discounting and alternative investments opportunity, provides a mutual benefit for investors and businesses. Investors can enjoy attractive returns and rewards, while businesses gain access to essential working capital within seconds.

Last year's edition saw over 2,000 investors and more than 25,000 invoices discounted in just one day, with 700+ companies securing immediate working capital. This year, KredX anticipates even more substantial participation, aiming to discount invoices worth upwards of Rs. 500 crore to meet the demands of enterprises and MSMEs, especially during the crucial festive season.

Manish Kumar, Founder & CEO of KredX, noted the growing interest in alternative investments through their platform, emphasizing the speed and efficiency it offers. As the company leads the way with innovative financial solutions, KredX Muhurat Trading serves as a pivotal event in linking enterprises, suppliers, and investors to foster growth and prosperity in the business ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)