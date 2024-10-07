Election Countdown: Ramban & Banihal Gear Up for Vote Counting

The District Election Officer (DEO) of Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, has detailed preparations for counting votes in Banihal and Ramban assembly constituencies. These activities will occur at the District Administrative Complex, frequently referred to as the DC Office.

Chaudhary confirmed comprehensive arrangements aligned with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, stating, 'Political parties and candidates have received notification regarding the counting schedule.' A media center will provide timely updates to the press. Only authorized personnel, validated by passes from the Chief Electoral Officer, will gain entry, under strict security measures, to the counting premises.

To mitigate limited road capacity, vehicular restrictions are enforced for smooth passage of candidate agents only. SSP Ramban, Kulbir Singh, assured a three-tier security system will be in place, and celebrations post-results are urged to be conducted responsibly. Exit polls suggest a hung assembly, with updates awaited on October 8.

