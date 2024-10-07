Left Menu

Election Countdown: Ramban & Banihal Gear Up for Vote Counting

District Election Officer Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, outlined preparations for the vote counting process in Banihal and Ramban. The counting, set in the District Administrative Complex, follows Election Commission guidelines. Security and vehicle restrictions aim to ensure a smooth operation with results expected on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:50 IST
Election Countdown: Ramban & Banihal Gear Up for Vote Counting
District Election Officer (DEO) Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Election Officer (DEO) of Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, has detailed preparations for counting votes in Banihal and Ramban assembly constituencies. These activities will occur at the District Administrative Complex, frequently referred to as the DC Office.

Chaudhary confirmed comprehensive arrangements aligned with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, stating, 'Political parties and candidates have received notification regarding the counting schedule.' A media center will provide timely updates to the press. Only authorized personnel, validated by passes from the Chief Electoral Officer, will gain entry, under strict security measures, to the counting premises.

To mitigate limited road capacity, vehicular restrictions are enforced for smooth passage of candidate agents only. SSP Ramban, Kulbir Singh, assured a three-tier security system will be in place, and celebrations post-results are urged to be conducted responsibly. Exit polls suggest a hung assembly, with updates awaited on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024