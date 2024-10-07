Election Countdown: Ramban & Banihal Gear Up for Vote Counting
District Election Officer Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, outlined preparations for the vote counting process in Banihal and Ramban. The counting, set in the District Administrative Complex, follows Election Commission guidelines. Security and vehicle restrictions aim to ensure a smooth operation with results expected on October 8.
- Country:
- India
The District Election Officer (DEO) of Ramban, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, has detailed preparations for counting votes in Banihal and Ramban assembly constituencies. These activities will occur at the District Administrative Complex, frequently referred to as the DC Office.
Chaudhary confirmed comprehensive arrangements aligned with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, stating, 'Political parties and candidates have received notification regarding the counting schedule.' A media center will provide timely updates to the press. Only authorized personnel, validated by passes from the Chief Electoral Officer, will gain entry, under strict security measures, to the counting premises.
To mitigate limited road capacity, vehicular restrictions are enforced for smooth passage of candidate agents only. SSP Ramban, Kulbir Singh, assured a three-tier security system will be in place, and celebrations post-results are urged to be conducted responsibly. Exit polls suggest a hung assembly, with updates awaited on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
