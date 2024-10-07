Delhi's Infrastructure Crisis: LG Saxena Blasts AAP Government Over Mismanagement
In a scathing critique, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena condemned the AAP government for hazardous conditions in South Delhi due to mismanagement. Inspections revealed open manholes, garbage piles, and tangled electrical wires, highlighting a lack of basic amenities and infrastructure issues across multiple city areas.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, pointing to mismanagement issues in South Delhi areas such as Rangpuri, Aya Nagar, and Jaunapur. Following an inspection, Saxena highlighted open manholes, garbage heaps, and dangerously tangled electrical wires.
The LG described the conditions as 'unforgivable,' with residents lacking basic amenities. He noted the presence of sewer water on streets and encroachment, holding the government accountable for the poor living conditions.
Saxena further criticized the lack of proper drainage and water lines, leaving areas with foul smells and illegal pipes. Similar issues were observed in other parts of Delhi, with Saxena urging Chief Minister Atishi to address these systemic failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Local Currency Financing: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
Unveiling the Hidden Causes of Infrastructure Project Delays: A Global Perspective
Key Appointments to Strengthen Public Works and Infrastructure Department
Need to shift to e-vehicles, develop EV charging infrastructure in NCR areas emphasized at PMO meeting on air pollution.
India ready to share its digital public infrastructure with entire world: PM Modi at UN's Summit of the Future.