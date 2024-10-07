India's Ambitious Cotton Strategy: Learning from Akola's HDPS Model
Union Minister Giriraj Singh announced a target of 1,000 kg cotton yield per hectare in 11 states using the Akola model. This approach aims to boost production by replicating the High-Density Planting System, currently yielding 450 kg per hectare, to compete with nations like China and Brazil.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh announced an ambitious plan on Monday, aiming to increase India's cotton yield to 1,000 kilograms per hectare across 11 major cotton-producing states. This initiative seeks to emulate the High-Density Planting System model successfully implemented in Akola, Maharashtra.
The Akola model focuses on planting more cotton plants within a limited space to boost yield. Currently, India's cotton yield stands at approximately 450 kg per hectare, significantly lower than other leading cotton-producing nations such as China, Brazil, and Australia.
Singh emphasized that the involvement of all cotton industry stakeholders is critical to reaching the set target. The announcement was made at an event held by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, reflecting the government's strategic effort to enhance India's global standing in cotton production.
