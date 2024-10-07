Delhi High Court Dismisses Kalawati's Plea in Santosh Koli Alleged Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a revision petition by Kalawati, the mother of former Aam Aadmi Party worker Santosh Koli. Her appeal sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) regarding her daughter's 2013 death, which she alleged was tied to a political conspiracy involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna upheld the trial court's decision from last year, which denied Kalawati's application for an FIR under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The court noted that the claims did not meet the criteria required for invoking the Act, specifically the absence of caste-based abuse or remarks. The trial court had also determined that no offence under the Act was established based on Kalawati's complaint.

Kalawati's petition asserted that her daughter, Santosh Koli, was murdered as part of a political conspiracy. Her claims, however, did not find merit in the court, which dismissed her plea. Kalawati mentioned that despite approaching the police regarding threats her daughter had received, no FIR was filed for murder or related offences. The alleged conspiracy involved claims that Koli was coerced into politics and received inadequate protection despite threats.

