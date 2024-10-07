CPI(M) Accuses India of Aligning with Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has issued a strong condemnation of India's alleged involvement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Accusing the government of aiding Israel as part of 'America's conspiracy', CPI(M) organized a demonstration in Shimla with further nationwide rallies reportedly taking place.

The conflict escalated after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7th last year, resulting in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and taking 250 hostages. Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas has led to significant civilian casualties, with more than 35,000 Palestinians reportedly killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. CPI(M) State Secretariat member Kashmir Singh Thakur accused India of supplying weapons to Israel.

Thakur criticized the Indian government's dual stance, alleging that while it expresses solidarity with Palestine, it supports Israel and America in other actions. He termed the Indian government's role as 'complicit' and called for the cessation of the conflict. Demonstrations by CPI(M) in Uttar Pradesh expressed solidarity with Palestine, demanding that India stop arms supplies to Israel. The party also reported police intervention in Kanpur, where a protest was halted, and the CPI(M) office was shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)