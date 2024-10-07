Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses India of Aligning with Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticizes India's role in the Israel-Hamas conflict, claiming alignment with Israeli-American interests. Nationwide protests by CPI(M) highlight solidarity with Palestine and call for a halt in India's arms supplies to Israel. Reports of police intervention surface in Kanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:36 IST
Demonstrations held across country in solidarity with Palestine (Photo/X @cpimspeak). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has issued a strong condemnation of India's alleged involvement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Accusing the government of aiding Israel as part of 'America's conspiracy', CPI(M) organized a demonstration in Shimla with further nationwide rallies reportedly taking place.

The conflict escalated after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7th last year, resulting in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and taking 250 hostages. Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas has led to significant civilian casualties, with more than 35,000 Palestinians reportedly killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. CPI(M) State Secretariat member Kashmir Singh Thakur accused India of supplying weapons to Israel.

Thakur criticized the Indian government's dual stance, alleging that while it expresses solidarity with Palestine, it supports Israel and America in other actions. He termed the Indian government's role as 'complicit' and called for the cessation of the conflict. Demonstrations by CPI(M) in Uttar Pradesh expressed solidarity with Palestine, demanding that India stop arms supplies to Israel. The party also reported police intervention in Kanpur, where a protest was halted, and the CPI(M) office was shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

