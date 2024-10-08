Left Menu

Air Show Chaos: Tragedy at Chennai's IAF Anniversary Events

An Indian Air Force jawan fainted during the 92nd anniversary celebration in Chennai. Previously, five people died due to high temperatures during an air show at Marina Beach. Critics blame the DMK government for poor arrangements, raising questions about public safety and administrative planning.

Updated: 08-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:31 IST
An Indian Air Force jawan fell unconscious during 92nd anniversary of IAF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force jawan lost consciousness during the 92nd anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai on Tuesday. Dramatic visuals captured from the scene depicted the jawan being swiftly carried away on a stretcher.

This incident comes in the wake of a tragic episode on October 6, when five individuals perished during a grand air show at Marina Beach. The high temperatures in Tamil Nadu's capital city were cited as a contributing factor. At a press briefing, Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the air show tragedy, as opposition accused the DMK government of inadequate administrative preparations.

'While Chennai delighted in the Indian Air Force's aerial display, it is regrettable that local authorities, including the Chennai Corporation and police, failed to assist the public adequately. Mismanagement and traffic issues by state police have led to the loss of five lives and numerous hospital admissions,' stated BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy, attributing the crisis to poor planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

