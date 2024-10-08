Left Menu

BJP's Strong Lead in Haryana: A Hat-Trick in the Making?

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed gratitude to voters in Jammu Kashmir and Haryana for supporting the BJP, attributing their success to welfare schemes under Prime Minister Modi. Haryana's ongoing counts show BJP leading in 49 of 90 constituencies, potentially marking a third consecutive win.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a statement on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his gratitude to the electorates of Jammu Kashmir and Haryana for their decisive support towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pathak viewed the BJP's lead as a testament to the popular welfare initiatives implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Haryana's third consecutive instance of choosing BJP leadership.

Further, Pathak conveyed optimism about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections, confidently stating that the BJP would sweep all 10 contested seats. His remarks emphasized the party's robust standing and unwavering support across various states following the implementation of impactful policies.

As vote counts in Haryana unfold, Election Commission updates reveal BJP candidates ahead in 49 out of 90 constituencies. Despite exit polls predicting Congress's victory, the BJP's current performance indicates a potential hat-trick win. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leads in the Ladwa constituency, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda holds a significant margin in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Independents and candidates from INLD and BSP show competitive standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

