This week, Algeria has decisively excluded French firms from its wheat import tender, sparking interpretations of deteriorating diplomatic relations between Algiers and Paris, sources within trading confirm.

The Algerian state grains agency OAIC described this tender as restricted due to technical grounds associated with industrial needs. Historically, France was a primary supplier of wheat to Algeria. However, in recent years, Russia has emerged as the dominant exporter, benefiting from Algeria's import market expansion.

The tender's French exclusion aligns with past diplomatic strains, including those related to the Western Sahara issue—where French support for Morocco aggravates tensions. This exclusion raises questions regarding the longevity of French wheat market absence and highlights shifts in supplier dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)