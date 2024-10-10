Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Algeria Blocks French Wheat Entry

Algeria has excluded French companies from its recent wheat import tender, reflecting rekindled diplomatic tensions with France. Algeria, one of the largest wheat importers, has now turned to Russian suppliers. The move comes amid disputes over France's stance on Western Sahara, emphasizing deteriorating bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:22 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Algeria Blocks French Wheat Entry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, Algeria has decisively excluded French firms from its wheat import tender, sparking interpretations of deteriorating diplomatic relations between Algiers and Paris, sources within trading confirm.

The Algerian state grains agency OAIC described this tender as restricted due to technical grounds associated with industrial needs. Historically, France was a primary supplier of wheat to Algeria. However, in recent years, Russia has emerged as the dominant exporter, benefiting from Algeria's import market expansion.

The tender's French exclusion aligns with past diplomatic strains, including those related to the Western Sahara issue—where French support for Morocco aggravates tensions. This exclusion raises questions regarding the longevity of French wheat market absence and highlights shifts in supplier dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

