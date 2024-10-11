Dollar Dips Amid US Labor Market Shifts and Fed Rate Expectations
The U.S. dollar declined after signals of labor market weakness suggested quicker Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite this, a strong payroll report kept the dollar steady for a weekly advance. Initial jobless claims rise and a CPI uptick underscore complexities in monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation.
The U.S. dollar slid from its two-month highs reached overnight against major currencies as the labor market showed signs of weakness, bolstering the likelihood of accelerated Federal Reserve rate cuts.
However, the dollar remained on course for a second consecutive weekly gain following unexpectedly robust payroll figures last week, which led traders to dismiss the idea of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting.
Thursday's jump in initial jobless claims was overshadowed by an uptick in the consumer price index, reminding markets that restrictive monetary policy remains critical to curb inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
