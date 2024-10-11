Dollar Dips Amid US Labor Market Shifts and Fed Rate Expectations

The U.S. dollar slid from its two-month highs reached overnight against major currencies as the labor market showed signs of weakness, bolstering the likelihood of accelerated Federal Reserve rate cuts.

However, the dollar remained on course for a second consecutive weekly gain following unexpectedly robust payroll figures last week, which led traders to dismiss the idea of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting.

Thursday's jump in initial jobless claims was overshadowed by an uptick in the consumer price index, reminding markets that restrictive monetary policy remains critical to curb inflation.

