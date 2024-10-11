Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid US Labor Market Shifts and Fed Rate Expectations

The U.S. dollar declined after signals of labor market weakness suggested quicker Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite this, a strong payroll report kept the dollar steady for a weekly advance. Initial jobless claims rise and a CPI uptick underscore complexities in monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 07:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:18 IST
Dollar Dips Amid US Labor Market Shifts and Fed Rate Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar slid from its two-month highs reached overnight against major currencies as the labor market showed signs of weakness, bolstering the likelihood of accelerated Federal Reserve rate cuts.

However, the dollar remained on course for a second consecutive weekly gain following unexpectedly robust payroll figures last week, which led traders to dismiss the idea of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting.

Thursday's jump in initial jobless claims was overshadowed by an uptick in the consumer price index, reminding markets that restrictive monetary policy remains critical to curb inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024