Left Menu

Assam Pays Tribute to Visionary Industrialist Ratan Tata

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita commemorated Ratan Tata's contributions to the state, notably in health and employment. Acknowledged globally for his leadership and philanthropy, Tata's final rites were held with state honors. His legacy continues to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:50 IST
Assam Pays Tribute to Visionary Industrialist Ratan Tata
Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt recognition, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita paid homage to Ratan Tata's impactful contributions to Assam, emphasizing his philanthropic efforts and employment generation in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kalita noted Tata's significant role, particularly in enhancing the health sector.

The influential industrialist's final rites occurred on Thursday evening at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by notable figures, including his stepmother Simone Tata and close associate Shantanu Naidu. In a poignant moment, Tata's adopted stray dog, Goa, was present to pay respects.

Ratan Tata, who helmed Tata Sons and transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, passed away on October 9, 2024. Renowned for his visionary leadership and contributions to international relations, Tata, honored with the Padma Vibhushan, leaves a lasting legacy in global business and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024