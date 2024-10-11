Assam Pays Tribute to Visionary Industrialist Ratan Tata

In a heartfelt recognition, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita paid homage to Ratan Tata's impactful contributions to Assam, emphasizing his philanthropic efforts and employment generation in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kalita noted Tata's significant role, particularly in enhancing the health sector.

The influential industrialist's final rites occurred on Thursday evening at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by notable figures, including his stepmother Simone Tata and close associate Shantanu Naidu. In a poignant moment, Tata's adopted stray dog, Goa, was present to pay respects.

Ratan Tata, who helmed Tata Sons and transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, passed away on October 9, 2024. Renowned for his visionary leadership and contributions to international relations, Tata, honored with the Padma Vibhushan, leaves a lasting legacy in global business and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)