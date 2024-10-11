Assam Pays Tribute to Visionary Industrialist Ratan Tata
Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita commemorated Ratan Tata's contributions to the state, notably in health and employment. Acknowledged globally for his leadership and philanthropy, Tata's final rites were held with state honors. His legacy continues to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship worldwide.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt recognition, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita paid homage to Ratan Tata's impactful contributions to Assam, emphasizing his philanthropic efforts and employment generation in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kalita noted Tata's significant role, particularly in enhancing the health sector.
The influential industrialist's final rites occurred on Thursday evening at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by notable figures, including his stepmother Simone Tata and close associate Shantanu Naidu. In a poignant moment, Tata's adopted stray dog, Goa, was present to pay respects.
Ratan Tata, who helmed Tata Sons and transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, passed away on October 9, 2024. Renowned for his visionary leadership and contributions to international relations, Tata, honored with the Padma Vibhushan, leaves a lasting legacy in global business and philanthropy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Group's iPhone Plant Fire: Impact on Production and Festive Sales
Odisha Gears Up for Global Business Summit with Diplomatic Engagement
High-Stakes Moves in Global Business: Abu Dhabi's Thames Water Write-Off and Gucci's New CEO
Ratan Tata: A Legacy That Shaped The Tata Group
Ratan Tata: Visionary Leader Who Put Tata Group on Global Map Passes Away