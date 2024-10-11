Left Menu

Two Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Entry at Agartala Railway Station

Two Bangladeshi women were apprehended at Agartala railway station for illegal entry into India. They were identified as Rabbana Akter and Asma Khatun. Officials from GRP, RPF, BSF, and intelligence agencies coordinated the operation. The women will be presented in court on Friday.

Updated: 11-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:51 IST
Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Agartala Railway Station.
  India

In a coordinated operation at Agartala railway station, two Bangladeshi women were arrested for illegal entry into India, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The women, Rabbana Akter, aged 20, and Asma Khatun, aged 22, crossed the border from Bangladesh without valid documentation and intended to travel to another state by train, according to authorities.

The arrests were the result of a joint effort involving the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, Border Security Force, and intelligence agencies. A case is currently registered against them at the Agartala GRP Police Station, and they are scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.

