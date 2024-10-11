Left Menu

Tragic End: Elderly Couple Dies Amid Family Property Feud

An elderly couple in Rajasthan's Nagaur allegedly ended their lives due to harassment over property by their children. The police discovered their bodies in a water tank along with a suicide note detailing the issue. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:58 IST
Elderly couple's bodies found inside a water tank of their house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident from Rajasthan's Nagaur, an elderly couple was found dead, allegedly by suicide, over a property dispute with their children. Police recovered their bodies from a water tank in their home on Thursday and found a suicide note on the walls, indicating distress over familial harassment.

Narayan Togas, Superintendent of Police, Nagaur, stated that the couple's son contacted the police after neighbors noted an unusual lack of movement from the couple for two days. "It's suspected they took an extreme step," Togas informed ANI, adding that the bodies were discovered following a search of the premises.

The police confirmed that a post-mortem examination will proceed to ascertain further details. An official investigation is ongoing to delve into the family dynamics hinted at in the suicide note and gather more insights into the tragic deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

