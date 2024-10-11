Left Menu

Huasun Energy Paves the Way for Green Transition in Malaysia

Huasun Energy announces a partnership with Malaysia's ITRAMAS for 1.5 GW photovoltaic projects, strengthening solar supply chains in ASEAN. The collaboration aligns with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, leveraging HJT modules for enhanced solar energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:45 IST
Huasun Energy Paves the Way for Green Transition in Malaysia
Represtative Image

Huasun Energy has entered a strategic partnership with ITRAMAS Corporation in Malaysia, aiming to develop 1.5 GW photovoltaic projects. The announcement was made at IGEM 2024, witnessed by Malaysia's Minister of Economic Affairs. The collaboration promises to bolster Malaysia's solar energy capacity.

The agreement involves Huasun supplying 700W+ high-efficiency HJT modules starting in 2025. This initiative is set to enrich Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape and accelerate the adoption of advanced photovoltaic technologies throughout the ASEAN region.

Aligned with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap, the partnership supports the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. ITRAMAS, a leading renewable energy operator, will play a crucial role in expanding the country's solar power footprint, thereby advancing sustainable energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024