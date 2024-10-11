Huasun Energy Paves the Way for Green Transition in Malaysia

Huasun Energy has entered a strategic partnership with ITRAMAS Corporation in Malaysia, aiming to develop 1.5 GW photovoltaic projects. The announcement was made at IGEM 2024, witnessed by Malaysia's Minister of Economic Affairs. The collaboration promises to bolster Malaysia's solar energy capacity.

The agreement involves Huasun supplying 700W+ high-efficiency HJT modules starting in 2025. This initiative is set to enrich Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape and accelerate the adoption of advanced photovoltaic technologies throughout the ASEAN region.

Aligned with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap, the partnership supports the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. ITRAMAS, a leading renewable energy operator, will play a crucial role in expanding the country's solar power footprint, thereby advancing sustainable energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)