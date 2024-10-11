Left Menu

Transforming Kenya's Power Infrastructure: Adani's Vision

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has signed a significant agreement with Kenya to build and operate key electricity transmission lines, addressing persistent power issues. The $736 million project, managed by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for 30 years, aims for sustainable power infrastructure and future asset transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya has taken a significant step towards improving its power infrastructure by partnering with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), a leading conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani. The agreement is set to reshape the nation's electricity transmission landscape over the next three decades.

Under the project agreement signed with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (Ketraco), AESL will focus on the development, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of crucial transmission lines and substations in Kenya. This initiative seeks to alleviate the frequent power blackouts experienced in the country by upgrading its transmission infrastructure.

With an estimated project cost of USD 736 million, AESL plans to raise all necessary funding independently, ensuring no financial burden on the Kenyan government. Upon completion, the project will eventually be transferred to Ketraco, ensuring long-term sustainability and efficiency. This move reflects the Kenyan government's drive to foster strategic partnerships for national development.

