Safe Landing for Air India Express Flight Amid Technical Snag

All passengers on Air India Express Flight 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah were confirmed safe after a distressing incident on Friday evening, aviation sources revealed. The flight experienced a technical glitch, causing it to circle overhead for over two hours before landing safely back at Tiruchirapalli airport.

Departing from Tiruchirapalli at 5:30 pm, the aircraft encountered issues with its landing gear, as reported by a spokesperson. To mitigate fuel levels, the plane circled before landing at 8:15 pm, causing no emergency declarations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) promptly grounded the aircraft and launched an investigation into the snag.

An alternative aircraft has been secured for the passengers' journey to Sharjah, reaffirming Air India Express's commitment to prioritizing safety. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the safe landing, while airport authorities kept 20 ambulances and fire tenders on standby during the plane's descent.

(With inputs from agencies.)