Historical Dussehra Celebration Welcomes President and Prime Minister

In a display of cultural heritage, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend the Dussehra celebrations organized by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi this Saturday. According to Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary, the proceedings commence at 5.30 pm, marked by the traditional burning of effigies.

Excitement has been building over the past week with the Ramleela event capturing public interest. Celebrating its 101st year, the event has been smoothly conducted with assistance from police authorities. A heightened security arrangement, managed by the Special Protection Group (SPG), is in place as Prime Minister Modi's presence has been confirmed.

A fascinating turn this year is witnessed with the installation of the tallest Ravan effigy in India, reaching an astounding 211 feet in Dwarka's Sector 10. Sri Ram Lila Society, the organizers, have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister. Rajesh Gehlot, Chairman, indicated that this effigy symbolizes society's increasing challenges, aiming to purify by its symbolic burning.

