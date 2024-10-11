Delhi's Commitment: Pothole-Free Roads by Diwali

In a bid to enhance the city's infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that all roads in the capital city will be pothole-free by Diwali. The announcement aligns with the AAP government's push to accelerate repair projects, a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office revealed.

Atishi convened a review meeting with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to evaluate the status of the road repairs managed by these entities. The Delhi government is prioritizing the elimination of potholes across the city. Recently, the entire Delhi cabinet, including CM Atishi, assessed the roads overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD). During their investigation, they discovered that several roads, previously managed by the PWD, had been transferred to the Delhi Metro and NCRTC and were in urgent need of restoration.

The Chief Minister has instructed PWD officials to coordinate closely with these agencies to ensure timely repairs of the deteriorating roads. DMRC and NCRTC officials reported progress in filling potholes and conducting patchwork over the last week, aiming to complete all necessary repairs in the next two weeks. Atishi emphasized the government's dedication to providing better roads for Delhi's citizens, emphasizing the urgency of addressing traffic issues caused by the current poor road conditions. She praised the collaborative efforts to restore the roads and expressed confidence in achieving the goal of pothole-free roads under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)