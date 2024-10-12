Left Menu

Contract Killer Nabbed After Decade-Long Pursuit

Delhi Police have captured Raju Banarsi, a contract killer evading arrest since 2013. Banarsi, involved in a property dispute murder, was caught at the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border after a strategic police operation. He had managed to remain elusive by hiding in forest areas for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST
Contract Killer Nabbed After Decade-Long Pursuit
Delhi Police nab 'contract killer' from dense forest of Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have apprehended Raju Banarsi, an alleged contract killer who had been on the run for nearly a decade, officials announced on Saturday. Banarsi, also known as Raju Singh, was taken into custody by the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch. He had been a fugitive following his involvement in a 2013 murder case.

The arrest took place in the dense forests along the border between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, where Banarsi had been concealing himself. According to police, he was one of six individuals accused of executing the murder orchestrated by the victim's brother, Rajesh Singh Lamba, over a property dispute.

Eluding capture had been possible due to Banarsi's adept evasion tactics and the use of forested hideouts. Despite numerous obstacles, including switched-off phones and obsolete contacts, police successfully tracked him down using an active mobile number linked to a distant relative, culminating in his arrest during a tactically executed operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024