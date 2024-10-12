Contract Killer Nabbed After Decade-Long Pursuit

Authorities in Delhi have apprehended Raju Banarsi, an alleged contract killer who had been on the run for nearly a decade, officials announced on Saturday. Banarsi, also known as Raju Singh, was taken into custody by the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch. He had been a fugitive following his involvement in a 2013 murder case.

The arrest took place in the dense forests along the border between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, where Banarsi had been concealing himself. According to police, he was one of six individuals accused of executing the murder orchestrated by the victim's brother, Rajesh Singh Lamba, over a property dispute.

Eluding capture had been possible due to Banarsi's adept evasion tactics and the use of forested hideouts. Despite numerous obstacles, including switched-off phones and obsolete contacts, police successfully tracked him down using an active mobile number linked to a distant relative, culminating in his arrest during a tactically executed operation.

