Left Menu

Ajay Jadeja Ascends as the Next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar

Ajay Jadeja, a former Indian cricketer, is declared the new Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, a historic princely state in Gujarat. This announcement highlights his role in serving the people of Jamnagar, following a rich cricketing career and significant lineage linked to notable Indian dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:15 IST
Ajay Jadeja Ascends as the Next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar
Former Indian Cricketer Ajay Jadeja (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Jadeja, a distinguished former Indian cricketer, has taken on a new regal role as the Jam Saheb of the princely state of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar, in Gujarat. The confirmation came through a statement released by Maharaja Jam Saheb of the erstwhile Nawanagar Royal family, heralding significant change.

In his statement on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the Maharaja expressed his joy, noting that Ajay Jadeja accepting the heirship is a blessing for Jamnagar. Jadeja's illustrious cricket career includes 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, alongside 196 One Day Internationals, contributing significantly to the sport.

Born in Jamnagar to Daulatsinhji Jadeja, a three-time Member of Parliament, Ajay Jadeja carries a significant legacy. His appointment as Jam Saheb follows a tribute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 'Good Maharajah', Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, in Warsaw, Poland, recognized for humanitarian efforts during WWII.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024