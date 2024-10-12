Ajay Jadeja Ascends as the Next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar

Ajay Jadeja, a distinguished former Indian cricketer, has taken on a new regal role as the Jam Saheb of the princely state of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar, in Gujarat. The confirmation came through a statement released by Maharaja Jam Saheb of the erstwhile Nawanagar Royal family, heralding significant change.

In his statement on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the Maharaja expressed his joy, noting that Ajay Jadeja accepting the heirship is a blessing for Jamnagar. Jadeja's illustrious cricket career includes 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, alongside 196 One Day Internationals, contributing significantly to the sport.

Born in Jamnagar to Daulatsinhji Jadeja, a three-time Member of Parliament, Ajay Jadeja carries a significant legacy. His appointment as Jam Saheb follows a tribute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 'Good Maharajah', Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, in Warsaw, Poland, recognized for humanitarian efforts during WWII.

(With inputs from agencies.)