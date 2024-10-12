Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Upholds Tradition with Vijayadashami Shastrapujan

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked Vijayadashami with Shastrapujan, upholding a tradition that represents the triumph of good over evil. The ceremony in Gandhinagar emphasized the importance of knowledge and glory as weapons against internal and external adversaries while highlighting the role of duty and karma in security personnel's responsibilities.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performing Shastrapujan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated Vijayadashami by performing Shastrapujan in Gandhinagar, continuing an age-old tradition rooted in the symbolism of good triumphing over evil. The ancient ritual remains a significant part of India's Dussehra festivities.

Sharing the event on social media platform X, CM Patel emphasized the importance of knowledge and glory as tools for victory against internal and external threats. He hoped the Shastrapujan would symbolize divine power overcoming malevolent forces against human welfare globally.

The ceremony featured CM Patel worshipping the weapons of his security staff, stressing the connection of duty to Karma Bandhan. He highlighted the importance of compassion and sensitivity in true Karma Yoga. Security Head SP Chintan Teraiah and various police officials participated in the event, a tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

