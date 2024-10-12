Left Menu

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation to IPU Assembly in Geneva

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla heads a Parliamentary Delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva. The event will see discussions on science, technology, and innovation in creating a peaceful and sustainable future. Indian delegates will participate in key meetings and connect with global counterparts.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to lead a Parliamentary Delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, scheduled from October 13-17. The delegation includes notable Indian parliamentarians such as Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, and MPs Anurag Singh Thakur and Bhartruhari Mahtab, among others.

This assembly will feature Birla addressing on the theme 'Harnessing science, technology, and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future.' He will also be part of the IPU's Governing Council sessions, highlighting India's role in global parliamentary discourse.

Beyond debates at the assembly, the Indian delegation will engage in the Executive Committee, four Standing Committees, and additional meetings. Birla plans to connect with international peers and meet with the Indian diaspora in Geneva on October 14, 2024, underscoring India's commitment to global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

