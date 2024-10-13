Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Siddique's Death Sparks Outcry Against Maharashtra Government

Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti and Congress's Rahul Gandhi mourn the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Criticism mounts against the Maharashtra government over law and order. Siddique, shot near Nirmal Nagar, was to be cremated with state honors. A case has been registered, and investigations reveal connections to suspects from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed their condolences over the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, has intensified scrutiny over Maharashtra's law and order situation.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the state government's inability to maintain security, describing Siddique's death as a 'complete collapse' of governance. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, acknowledging his contributions as a former state minister and MHADA chairman.

Investigations are underway, with the Mumbai Crime Branch registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Preliminary findings suggest the involvement of a gangster seeking influence in Mumbai. Two suspects, identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, are accused of orchestrating the homicide after conducting surveillance on Siddique.

